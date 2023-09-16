World Car Free Day: IMC, Traffic Police Urge People Not To Use Car On Sept 22 | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark World Car Free Day, Indore Municipal Corporation and Traffic Department have urged people not to take out their cars on No Car Day in the city on September 22.

Appealing to the residents, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav suggested using public transport instead of cars on September 22.

“For a day, let's not use the car for environment conservation. Let's use bicycle, e-rickshaw, MY BYK and I-bus facility,” he said.

Recently, Indore topped the list of cities having the cleanest air, according to a report released by Swachha Vyau Survekshan-2023.

The cleanest city in the country has taken several measures to reduce air pollution including a ban on burning of garbage, use of coal as food in furnaces of restaurants and factories, encouraging e-rickshaw as public transport and installing EV charging points.

Read Also Indore: Metro Depot Fully Ready

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)