World Animal Day 2020: Experts' clarion call to maintain balance of nature, respect all life forms

Destroying other life forms costing our survival

The basic of understanding coronavirus begins with understanding whether it is alive or dead. It is half-alive, half-dead, as shared by Sreenivasa Murthy Rangaiah, assistant principal chief conservator of forest (APPCF), who has been working with life-forms all his life. He explains that coronavirus like other viruses exists like freeloading zombies, which not quite dead, yet certainly not alive.

Scientists estimate there are 10 million times more viruses than the number of stars in the universe. About 65 per cent of such infections are zoonotic as shared by Rangaiah.

“The virus becomes alive in our bodies converting us into a virus, and like every other life form, it will retaliate if we try to kill it and also continues to try to multiply, and coronavirus in its essential sense is a warning sign for humans who are willing to destroy all other life forms,” Rangaiah said.

Quoting how saving biodiversity including all the animals can help us, he cited the food chain and interdependence of life forms.

“We (Homo sapiens) are not the king of the world, in order to survive, we need all the animals and life forms. For example, we struggle with impurities in water bodies, which are essentially to be taken care by Detritivores, whose population we have destroyed to a large extent,” Rangaiah said.