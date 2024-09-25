Workshop On Fraud Prevention & Banking Regulations Held For Dhar & Jhabua Branch Officers Of District Cooperative Central Bank

File/ Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop, focused on the prevention of embezzlement and fraud as well as banking regulations, was held for the officers of the Dhar and Jhabua branches of the District Cooperative Central Bank Limited.

The event took place at the bank's Dhar branch auditorium. The workshop featured several distinguished guests, including deputy commissioner cooperative R K Gangle and bank administrator Varsha Shrivas. Chief executive officer K K Raikwar was also present.

During the workshop, they provided valuable insights into the implications of various provisions related to Income Tax, including their relevance to the Prevention of Money Laundering, Bank CTR, GST, Tax Audit, STR, SFT Reporting, and Cyber Security. The chief trainer emphasised the importance of recognising early signs of embezzlement and fraud, discussing critical topics such as KYC (Know Your Customer), ALM (Asset Liability Management)and the continuous monitoring of bank employees. The deputy commissioner further elaborated on the initial symptoms and preventive measures against embezzlement fraud within the branches and committees of the District Cooperative Central Banks.

In closing, CEO Raikwar expressed gratitude to all attendees for their participation and encouraged them to prioritise the essential information shared during the training. The workshop was attended by various officials, including establishment officer Mamta Shukla, marketing officer Saurabh Samkariya and other key personnel.