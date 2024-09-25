 Workshop On Fraud Prevention & Banking Regulations Held For Dhar & Jhabua Branch Officers Of District Cooperative Central Bank
The workshop featured several distinguished guests, including deputy commissioner cooperative R K Gangle and bank administrator Varsha Shrivas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 01:28 AM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop, focused on the prevention of embezzlement and fraud as well as banking regulations, was held for the officers of the Dhar and Jhabua branches of the District Cooperative Central Bank Limited.

The event took place at the bank's Dhar branch auditorium. The workshop featured several distinguished guests, including deputy commissioner cooperative R K Gangle and bank administrator Varsha Shrivas. Chief executive officer K K Raikwar was also present.

