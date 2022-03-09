Women’s Day: Over 45,000 women ride for free in Indore city buses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of International Women’s Day, over 45,000 women enjoyed free rides in city buses on Tuesday. The facility was provided by the administration as a gift to half of the city’s population.

The number of women passengers was more than usual in the city’s buses, while 350 regular buses and pink buses are also operated on the 11.5-kilometre-long BRTS corridor in the city and only women passengers are allowed to travel on this facility, a spokesperson of the AICTSL said. The pink buses are driven and managed by women drivers and conductors.

Meanwhile, traffic on the city’s roads was also managed by women personnel, who presented roses to women motorists to honour them on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:38 AM IST