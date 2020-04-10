Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: In 9 days, Indore sees a 273% spike in COVID-19 positive cases

Indore: While Mumbai, the commercial capital of the country has emerged as the biggest hotspot of COVID-19 with the highest number of cases, Indore, dubbed as ‘Mini Mumbai’ is following it closely.
The cleanest city of the country stands second in the disgraceful ranking of highest number of COVID19 cases even when the population of the city is five times less than Mumbai.
Not in number of confirmed cases, but Indore is also following Mumbai in another disgraceful tag of highest number of deaths by the deadly disease with 23.
Comparing it with Pune, Indore’s population is almost half of the IT city but the number of cases is high even when Pune has more number of people coming from other cities and nations. The rate of COVID-19 cases has increased swiftly in Indore.
The first patient was tested positive on March 23 and the number increased to 213 in 16 days. Number of cases has increased at a pace of 273 per cent in last eight days. It was 63 till March 31 and reached 235 in eight days, on April 9.
As many as 74 areas have been declared containment zones in Indore and those in cluster containment include Khajrana, Ranipura, Chandan Nagar, Tatpatti Bakhal and Azaad Nagar for having highest number of cases in these areas.
