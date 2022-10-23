With victory over Pak, Diwali just turned sweeter

People celebrating at Rajwada Chowk. | Anand Shivre

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): It’s like Diwali celebration a day ahead in the city!

Firecrackers bought for the festival by people were burst a day before as India registered victory against Pakistan in a nail-biting league match of T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Sitting guided with TVs, Indoreans came out of their houses and burst firecrackers as Ravi Chandran Ashwin hit the last ball of the 20th over of the match for a four. Only one run was required for victory.

At some places, people also danced on the beats of drum, and many of the fans reached Rajwada, which has become the main gathering point for fans in case India registers a major win in cricket.

Indoreans have always been cricket fanatics, but, when there is a match against Pakistan, the excitement reaches its peak and, during the match timing, the roads get deserted.

At a few cafes, LED display was set up for people to enjoy the match.

In many areas especially in societies where people watched the match together, people waved the national flag after India’s victory and shouted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

