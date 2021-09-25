With pics - Arsh – FCS + FCS2 STRAP: Drive against ‘adulteration mafia’ in Indore: District FCS raids edible oil factory, petrol pump

Indore: A team of the District Food and Civil Supply led by additional collector Abhay Bedekar, in a drive against ‘adulteration mafia’, conducted two drives in two areas under the Indore department jurisdiction on Saturday.

In one drive, conducted by the department along with the Crime Branch Department, over 3,550 litres of sub-standard oil was seized from the firm, Mamaji Industries, in the Palda area. The Crime Branch received a tip, following which the drive was conducted. In the drive, the operator of the industry, Ashok Agrawal, was found carrying out fraudulent activities by repackaging several types of oils in new bottles by adulterating the oil. The department took the samples of the oils and seized the entire material present in the factory.

Officials said they found that the company repackaged mustard, groundnut and soybean oil with its own brand, Morena Gold Kachi Ghani Oil, Active Live Soyabean Oil, Sun Active Sunflower Oil, Mamaji Groundnut Oil and Kathiabadi Groundnut. The repackaged oil packets were sent to dealers in Ujjain, Dewas, Khargone, Dhar and Indore.

In another drive, the team of the department raided Hans Travel’s petrol pump near Dhakkanwala Kuwa. The pump was selling biodiesel without permission. The team took samples of the petrol and diesel. Additional collector Bedekar said that a bio-diesel licence was required to carry out such activities. Action is being taken against those who are trading in it without a proper licence. Samples have been taken from the pump and action will be taken if issues were found with the samples.

Case registered against Go Gas owner

An FIR has been registered against four people in the Go Gas godown case in which gas was stored above the permissible quantity. The case has been registered against the agency’s territory manager, Ashok Soni, godown-in-charge Suraj Choudhary, godown keeper Lakhan and Sunil Solanki at the Rajendra Nagar police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:53 PM IST