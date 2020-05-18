With no fiscal support, Indian tourism sector losing 'FAITH'

It's good to be atmanirbhar... but staring in the face of such a huge crisis, when the travel, tourism and hospitality sector does not get a penny, only a pall of gloom can set in. Also, a fear of going doom and bankruptcy is nudging the people involved in this business.

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) , the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India has expressed deep disappointment on the announcement of the package before Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel through a memorandum.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP-CG Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), said on Monday the Indian Tourism industry was looking forward to deep set of survival measures for tourism from the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced over 5 days, which however were not addressed.

The Indian Tourism, Travel & hospitality is believed to contribute almost 10% to the GDP of the country by offering direct and indirect employment to over 5 crore people. The industry has already seen over one quarter of accumulated losses which began from February onwards.

To ensure survival, FAITH had proposed a dedicated interest and collateral free long term fund for paying salaries & operating costs and for minimum 12 months complete waiver of fixed central & state statutory and banking liabilities without any penal or compounding interest which have not been addressed.

FAITH & its 10-member associations (ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI, TAFI) had been constantly dialoguing with all factions of the Government over the past 10 weeks.

Jose said now the industry has gone numb for the lack of any umbrella direction from the Government or without any fiscal & monetary support. With no visibility of cash inflow, the Indian tourism industry is now looking at large scale bankruptcies, business closures which will lead to job losses across cities, towns and hinterlands of India. This has the potential to set back the Indian tourism, travel and hospitality industry by many years.