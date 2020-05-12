With new 81 cases, coronavirus positive cases breaches 2000-mark in Indore

Corona cases in Indore breached 2000-mark on Monday after 81 more patients tested positive for the virus. The city accounts for 2,016 out of 3,800 cases reported from the state so far.

Test reports of 1,044 samples were received on Monday out of which 81 tested positive. Besides, two deaths were also reported taking city toll to 92.

“A 62-year-old woman of Chhawani and a 95-year-old man of Old Rajmohalla succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

Both were suffering from co-morbid conditions including hypertension and diabetes.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of 16,089 samples had been received till Monday night. Out of these, 2,016 have tested positive for corona. On Monday, 963 out of 1,044 samples tested negative.

“We collected 1,418 more samples of Monday in a bid to increase sampling and testing,” Jadia said.

As many as 998 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Sixty three people were released from quarantine centres after completing 14 days of isolation.

Nine patients screened for Plasma Therapy trial

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has been taking baby but important steps in starting plasma therapy trial. After collecting plasma from a potential donor, college has screened as many as nine patients for selection of recipient. “We have screened nine patients. The one who will undergo plasma trial will be chosen on the basis of guidelines set by Indian Council of Medical Research,” Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi said. He said that patient for plasma therapy trial will be selected soon. At present, college has not been able to identify the patient who fits in the guidelines set by ICMR.