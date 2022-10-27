With a nip in the air: Winter to set in after November first week

e-Paper Get App
Night temperature to remain below normal, while day temperature to hover close to 30 degrees Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): With cool winds blowing across the city, the night temperature has remained close to 16 degrees Celsius for the past four days. Meanwhile, residents have started feeling the nip of winter in the day time, strengthened by the dry weather.

Moreover, the effects of a deep depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal have also faded because of which chances of moisture incursion have also turned negligible. Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the drop in temperature would continue with some fluctuations in the next couple of days and would go below 30 degrees Celsius by the first week of November.

The weatherman added that the transition will take place due to a change in the wind pattern as the North-East Monsoon will take place on October 29 and will result in rainfall in the northeastern states of the country.

Temperature stats

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal.

