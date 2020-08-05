With 157 new corona cases, Indore breaches 8,000-mark

Indore: On Wednesday, 157 out of 2,060 samples tested positive taking city’s corona tally to 8,014 and rate of positive cases to 7.61%. Toll reached 325 after three more patients succumbed to the virus.

A 46-year-old woman of Tanzeem Nagar, a 51-year-old man Khatiwala Tank and a 62-year-old man of Veer Savarkar Nagar succumbed to the disease.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of samples received till Wednesday night was 1,45,513.

“We have taken 2,164 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 1,960 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 5,729 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 1882 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.