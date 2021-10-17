Winter schedule: Indore gets 1 international, 6 domestic flights

Indore: In the Winter Schedule released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Security (DGCA) on Saturday, the city has got one international and six domestic flights.

Following the weakening of the spread of the corona infection, there is boom in air travel. This is borne out by the Winter Schedule of the DGCA, which is going to come in to effect from month-end. Official sources said that, although information about the start of new flights had came into the public domain earlier, after the release of the schedule, the DGCA has informed the people officially about the launch of the flights.

Sources said that the Indore to Sharjah flight of Air India would start on November 1. At the front of domestic flights operation, along with the Sharjah flight, Air India is also starting flights from Mumbai to Indore and Delhi to Indore. These flights are starting on November 1 too. Gondia (Maharashtra) is the new destination that is going to connect with the city. Flybig airline will be rolling out the flight in November. IndiGo is starting the flight for Jodhpur, Surat and Prayagraj from October 31.

Sources said that, in the Winter Schedule, the total movement of flights from the city airport would rise to 91 domstic flights and 2 international flights from Dubai and Sharjah.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:12 AM IST