Wildlife Week at Indore Zoo: Guided tour, enclosure talks see highest participants till now

Indore: Walking among the trees and nature to replenish their energies and breathe in some fresh air, a large number of environment lovers participated in the Wildlife Week celebrations at Kamla Nehru Prani Sanghralaya, commonly known as Indore City Zoo, on Tuesday. The volunteers coordinating the event took around 100 people on an exclusive guided tour and birdwatching event at 6.30 in the morning at Indore Zoo. The birds observed were the Grey Hornbill, Drongo, Coppersmith Barbet, Jungle Babbler, Peacock, and so forth.

The guided tour included exclusive and interesting stories of the zoo inmates. The event ended around 10 am. This event saw the highest participation until now in the Wildlife Week.

The next competition that followed was ‘Best out of Waste’. The aim of this event was to promote recycling and reuse of items instead of just discarding. Kids and adults participated enthusiastically and created some of the best nature-inspired creations, such as penguin and Indore zoo model, out of plastic, cardboard, bottles, paper, and so forth.

There were also short enclosure talks discussing various measures for environment protection. Public gatherings were seen at the designated enclosures of deer, lion and hippopotamus for these talks. In the expert talk, the zoo management was discussed. Various protocols and needs of protecting animals in the zoo were explained. The volunteers were headed by Aishani Jain.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:08 PM IST