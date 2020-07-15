Rajasthan political turmoil: Why Scindia pulled off rebellion but Pilot couldn't?

The political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has given a new face to politics. The rebellion of the leaders has become the talk of the town. On one side where senior leaders accuse the young leaders of lack of patience and morality, the rebellions have cited their negligence from the party as the reason for their rebellion.

Earlier, the rebellion of Scindia and his 22 loyalists had toppled the 15- months old Kamal Nath government and brought back BJP into power in Madhya Pradesh. The saffron turned Scindia accused the Congress party for neglecting his presence and efforts in the party.

The recent Rajasthan political crisis has brought to fore the laxity of the Congress party. The rebellion of Sachin Pilot has put Congress on an alarm and the party leaders have become more conscious of backing their MLAs. The Congress had sought the disqualification of Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs from the state assembly after they did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meet, even as it repeated that the party has not closed its doors on him.

Sachin Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot for the chief minister's post after the 2018 assembly polls. His supporters had credited him for leading the Congress to victory as the state unit president. In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

In view of the Rajasthan political crisis, it can be said that rebellion can be blessing or a boon for one in itself. In Madhya Pradesh, where one's rebellion toppled a government, it sacked Sachin Pilot of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief.

The support of the 22 loyalists helped Scindia in making a swift exit from the Congress. Had he been deprived of the support, the fate of Scindia and Sachin Pilot might have been the same. Here, one can say that unity is power.

If we give a close on the number of assembly seats, out of 200-assembly seats in Rajasthan, the Congress has 107 MLA's while BJP has 22. In Madhya Pradesh, out of 230-assembly seats, the Congress has 91 seats while BJP has 107 seats. The Congress entertains majority in Rajasthan while a minority in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore it can be said that toppling the Congress government in Rajasthan was not an easy shell for BJP to break.

However, soon after Sachin Pilot was removed as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief, he announced that he will not join the BJP. The Congress on Wednesday appealed to him to return back to his party as it said that the BJP's attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government has failed again.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government in Rajasthan too, after Madhya Pradesh.