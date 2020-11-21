'When perceptions change, life changes automatically', says Shashank Kasliwal

Indore: Look at the positive side of things. The whole idea is to have high

levels of energy so that we can tackle day-to-day situations with courage and confidence. But all this comes when our perceptions change,

our life changes automatically.



Said Shashank Kasliwal, a human capital development leader here on Saturday, while addressing a Management Film show through online webinar. It was organized by Indore Management Association and theme

was based on move ‘Jab We Met’.



The speaker of the session Kasliwal is also Director of Emotional Intelligence Inc. (EII). He established Emotional Intelligence Inc. in 2007 after gaining inner wisdom through various life threatening challenges. EII is a training and development organization that helps people transform by developing deep insights, removing the habitual way of perceiving and reacting to challenges. In his first book, “Freedom from the I”



The purpose of organizing the session was to enlighten students on creating a new mind which is capable of loving, accepting and is aware fully towards what is happening in the world outside and in our inner worlds too.



Today, people are incessantly running after their goals of earning money and respectability and because of which they have forgotten the real goal which is "living" itself. We live as if we will never die and keep running after empty and meaningless things.



Today, relationships are all about an escape from own miseries and not

for developing who we are as a human being. We don’t have relationships with people but the image of those people. We also have our own image and keep protecting it.



Major Take Aways



-Accept yourself. Till the time we don’t learn to love our own selves,

we will keep running after people.



-Keep learning and improvising.



-The idea is to find our own selves in this concrete jungle.



-People exist in our own stories.