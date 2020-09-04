What we give to the world, we also get the same: Acharya Shri Praman Sagar Maharaj

Sanawad: A programme of religious discourse by Acharya Shri Praman Sagar Maharaj through YouTube Channel was organised, in which scores of community members took part. What we distribute here, we later collect. What we give to the world, we also get the same. Renunciation should not be done forcibly, it should be taken willingly, said Acharya Ji.

Jain society president Ajay Shah and Kailash Jatale said that even if the weather is favorable this year, fasting is not being done due to the pandemic. Vineet Kumar Jain and Gaurav Shah got the opportunity to perform religious ceremonies on the occasion.

‘It is necessary to learn the kind act of forgiving’

Sanawad: Pranam Sagar Ji Maharaj told through YouTube channel that to make the house strong, the strength of the foundation is necessary. Faith is very important for believing in the religion from heart, it is necessary to learn the kind act of forgiving. Jain Community president Ajay Shah and Tarang Jatale said that this year the festival of forgiveness was celebrated with great simplicity. Gaurav Jain Selada, Pushpendra Shah, and Narendra Kumar got a chance to perform religious ceremonies.

Online discourse of Acharya Shri Pranam Sagar Maharaj

Sanawad: As soon as one is born, one gets familiar with the worldly conditions. As the situation prevails, he adapts according to the situation, said Acharya Shri Pranam Sagar Maharaj through the YouTube channel. Community president Ajay Shah and Varun Dhanote told that all the religious ceremonies are being done at home on the festival because of the pandemic. Pramod Jain and Rakesh Kumar performed religious ceremonies on the festive occasion.