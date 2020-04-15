What social distancing ? people throng veggie market amid lockdown in Jaora

Jaora: Locals are underestimating coronavirus pandemic. Consistent communication, through various media, about the precautions to be taken to ward off Covid-19, have filed to dissuade people from disregarding social distancing.

Giving two hoots to the appeals by public representatives, officials and social organisations the people in Jaora continue to huddle in public places.

Not only this, people are also making a mockery of the relaxation. According to the reports they are not practicing social distancing while buying stuff from vegetable carts and medical stores.

Administration has released a list of 10 vendors, who are to deliver vegetables at their doorstep. But thwarting the administration’s plan- people reached market and started buying vegetables from them.

The scene at the sabzi mandi was akin to a funfair. Officials tried to stop over people outside the mandi premises, but they failed to do so. The cops found it difficult to control over 2,000 people who were hell bent on breaking rules pertaining to lockdown.

The administration is worried after one positive case was reported in Ratlam. Some officials said that the situation became extremely chaotic with over 2,000 people turning up to buy vegetables.

On the other hand, the locals said that they were unaware that the administration has begun home delivery of vegetables.