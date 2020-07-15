What is the Bharatiya Tribal Party? All you need to know

Bhartiya Tribal Party was formed in 2017 by Chhotubhai Vasava. It is a Gujrat based political party, which was formed primarily to fight for the rights of the tribals.

Chhotubhai Vasava, the Robinhood of Gujrat formed the Bhartiya Tribal Party along with his son Mahesh in 2020. Vasava, who has been a vociferous campaigner for the rights of tribal people, formed the party to fight for the rights and uplift the Adivasis, Tribals, marginalized and the displaced .

Vasava has also been demanding separate State of Bhilistan comprising tribal-dominated areas of Gujrat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In 2018 Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Tribal Party won two out of 11 seats and was marginally defeated on Aspur in Udaipur parliamentary segment.

After the victory, tribals got a voice. In Udaipur and Dungarpur districts, the tribals came to fore for their rights and alleged that they have been continously neglected by other parties.

The party started to strengthen its roots after 2019 parliamentary elections. The biggest election issue in the tribal belt was the February 13 Supreme Court order that ordered the eviction of tribals and other traditional forest dwellers whose claims had been rejected under the Scheduled Tribe and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition if Forest Rights) Act, 2006.