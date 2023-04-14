What is its name?: Akhilesh evades answer if SP will join Opposition bloc

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday said people of the country want change of power, but he evaded a direct reply on whether the SP would join the Opposition alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He was speaking to media persons in the city a day after JD-U chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called on Congress chief Mallikarjaun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who described the initiative as ‘historic’. The meeting assumed significance as it is being viewed as the first major step in forging an Opposition unity and taking it forward ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls despite differences among some regional outfits.

Yadav arrived here on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to the state.

Responding to reporters' query whether his party would join the Opposition alliance, Yadav avoided giving a direct answer and said, "This is a big question. What name are you giving to it (the Grand Alliance)? But I know one thing that people of Uttar Pradesh will unseat the BJP." He said the citizens of the country want a change of power.

Last month, after his party's national executive meeting, the SP chief had said that his party would play an important role in the formation of an opposition alliance in UP.

Akhilesh, others to visit Mhow

Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary and Chandra Shekhar Azad, founder of Azad Samaj Party will fly down to Mhow on Friday to offer tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The three leaders will offer floral tributes and garland the Dalit leader's statue. The exercise is being seen a part of Dalit outreach by Samajwadi Party and its allies, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

