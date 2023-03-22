What if, Ladli Behena lose her thumb prints

These women of Gram Panchayat Sardarpura gave Rs 2,000 |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): As forms of Ladli Behena Yojana will be available from March 25, thousands of eligible beneficiaries are forced to visit different centres across the state to complete their eKYCs.

Meanwhile, many tribals of Jhabua district, infamous for lowest literacy rate, are running from the pillar to the post to get their Aadhar card update and subsequent eKYC for Ladli Behena Scheme of the state government.

Tribal Savita, wife of Hawaji Bharia, hails from a remote village of district. She tried to enrol for Aadhaar twice and even paid Rs 300 to Rs 500 to agents during the two attempts.

Tired of coughing out hard earned money from her meagre wages, she refused to pay for the third attempt.

Savita, a daily wager, who travels to Gujarat to earn her livelihood said her finger and thumb prints had disappeared.

“The tribal society living in the district runs its family through hard manual work,” she said.

She used to face troubles even at the fair price shop. Many a times, she failed to get ration under public distribution system (PDS) as Point-of-Sale (PoS) machine doesn’t recognise their thumb impressions since the lines on her thumbs have disappeared due to rigorous manual labour — their source of daily wages.

Savita is not alone. In fact, nine women from Sardarpura Gram Panchayat of Ranapur block too are facing similar problems.

Usha Singad, who visited the centre to update her caste, husband's name and mobile number too faced the same trouble. Women claimed that they paid Rs 2,000 at a shop near Ram temple in the village. In return, they were handed a paper.

Earlier, they had visited Ranapur centre as well, there also they paid Rs 300 to 500 per person.

Mahesh Parmar of Gram Panchayat Langela near Kundanpur and Dau Damor of Kaydavad Badi also visited the centre for inclusion of caste and mobile number in Aadhaar. They were also taken to the centre after depositing Rs 200 each. They said that they had to update their Aadhaar to get vehicle license.

What officials said

Punitive action if additional amount is charged

We have given instructions to everyone. Even after that, if more than the prescribed amount is charged from a beneficiary, then punitive action will be taken along with immediate closure of the centre. Instructions have also been given to all the centre operators in this regard. Officers will monitor the situation.

Rajni Singh, collector, Jhabua district

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Four killed in motorcycle accident in Jhabua