What 3-yr-warranty? Cracks develop on 45-day-old road in MP's Badnawar

Badnawar: The road of cement concrete made in ward number 14 around 45 days ago has started to uproot, whereas according to the contract, the road warranty is of three years. After the residents complained about the damaged road, the concerned contractor got the repairs done of the new road. According to the officials, a notice was issued to the contractor in this regard.

Cement concrete road was built by the Striker Group of Company of Gujarat at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh 86 thousand in the month of September in a colony near Samta Bhawan from Mandi Marg in Ward No. 14. Residents were also very happy with the road being built for the first time and sweets were distributed. But this happiness did not last long. The road started to get damaged soon.

During the road construction, residents had raised objections about the material and the Engineer and Sub Engineer of the City Council also inspected the road during that time. After the complaint, the concerned contractor also repaired the said road, but still the uprooting of the road has not stopped.

There have been complaints of a crack in a newly constructed cement road near ward number one Vishwakarma Colony too.