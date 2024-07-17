Western MP Sees Over 82% Rise In Solar System Installation In A Year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Malwa-Nimar region in Western Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a remarkable surge in the adoption of solar energy, driven by the increased interest among common people and existing electricity consumers. The MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company reported more than 82 per cent rise in solar system installation in the last one year. As per companyís data, 15,580 consumers are now connected to the rooftop solar net meter scheme, reaping substantial benefits in their electricity bills.

Just 12 months before, the figure was 8550 solar systems in Malwa-Nimar region. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar highlighted the positive impact of Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana on solar energy adoption. 'Since the launch of the scheme, we've seen a significant increase in the number of consumers installing rooftop solar systems,' Tomar stated. 'From February to mid-July, approximately 4,250 new consumers have joined the scheme, installing panels at their homes and premises,' he said.

The scheme's popularity is evident in major cities like Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam. In Indore alone, 9,400 consumers in the city and 9,750 in the district are benefiting from the scheme. Ujjain follows with 1,725 consumers, while Ratlam and Dewas each have around 620 consumers producing solar energy. The scheme caters to both low-tension (15,100 consumers) and high-tension (480 consumers) categories, with the Central government offering a subsidy of Rs 78k for installation up to three kilowatts, directly credited to the consumers' bank accounts.

Tomar emphasised the environmental benefits of solar energy, noting that it promotes conservation and is pollution-free. ëSolar energy production requires neither coal nor water, making it a sustainable and eco-friendly option,í he said. ëWith increasing interest in solar energy, the region is moving towards greener, more sustainable energy solutions, reducing reliance on conventional energy sources and contributing to environmental protection,í he added.