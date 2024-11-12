Western Madhya Pradesh Sees 7K Solar Systems Installation In 10 Months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Western Madhya Pradesh, which is formed from Indore and Ujjain divisions, is making a fast shift toward green energy as more than 7,000 consumers region have embraced solar power through the rooftop solar net meter scheme in the last nine months.

This tales the total number of solar systems installed in Western MP to over 28,000. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company reports that residents in cities like Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam are increasingly choosing solar energy for environmental conservation and reduced electricity bills.

West Discom managing director Rajni Singh attributed the rapid uptake to the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.

Since February, nearly 7,000 consumers have installed solar panels benefiting from both the reduced electricity costs and a direct subsidy of Rs 78,000 for systems up to three kilowatts, provided by the central government.

“This shift to solar energy is not just about savings on bills,” Singh said adding, “It’s a movement towards cleaner, pollution-free energy production. Solar power doesn’t rely on coal or water making it a sustainable choice for both households and the environment.” The largest uptake has been seen in Indore, where 11,900 residents are now generating power from solar.

Other districts are following suit, with Ujjain at 2180 consumers, Dewas with 1170 and Ratlam at 825. Even smaller towns are joining the trend with between 50 to 500 residents in each area now using solar energy.