Webinar on Arthritis awareness: When immune system started against body cause arthritis, says expert

Indore: Arthritis is an autoimmune disease and anyone can fall prey to it when their immune system triggers more than the requirement. There are over 100 types of arthritis and it doesn’t have any relation with age.

Addressing a webinar on arthritis awareness on Sunday, organizing secretary and rheumatologist Dr Ashish Badika said, “Treatment of arthritis patients have become challenging amid COVID-19 crisis but it is a myth that patients suffering from auto-immune diseases are more prone of the contagious disease as they are equally prone as others.”

Senior rheumatologist of Sir Gangaram Hospital Dr Ved Chaturvedi said that people should not avoid their joint pain and swelling in joints by terming it a routine or age-related problem and must get tested as arthritis not only affects the joints but vital organs as well.

Chennai’s Dr Debashish Danda and Delhi’s Dr Sandhya P too addressed over types of autoimmune diseases and its symptoms.

President of Indian Rheumatology Association, Prof. Dr Alakendu Ghosh was a special guest of the webinar.

Symptoms of arthritis:

- Joint pain, swelling and early morning stiffness

- Tightness

- Difficulty in moving the joints

- Redness and warmth at affected area

- Weakness

- Exhaustion

- Stiffness for half an hour after waking up in the morning

- Mild fever

- Joint deformity