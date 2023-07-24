Weather Update: District Records 132% More Rain Compared To Last Year

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even with a day’s break in rains on Sunday, the district administration records show that the district has received about 57 per cent more rainfall than last year till July 23.

According to the records, the total rainfall in the district is 607.9 mm (23.9 inches), which is almost eight inches more than the rainfall recorded in 2022 (385.2 mm i.e. 15.15 inches) during the same period.

The highest rainfall in the district has been received in the Depalpur area (883 mm), while the lowest rainfall was registered in the Hatod area (519.3 mm). Indore urban areas have recorded 519.7 mm rainfall, so far.

Meanwhile, the weather remained sultry on Sunday with no rain recorded in the past 24 hours. The rise in temperature and humidity turned the day uncomfortable for the people who were wishing for another bout of rainfall.

According to regional meteorological department officials, chances of heavy rain in Indore district are bleak till July 12. “The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Indore, Chhindwara, Raipur, Gopalpur and thence east-southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation over central Madhya Pradesh also persists,” Met officials said.

They added that under the influence of these conditions, city would continue to witness light to moderate rains for a couple of days.

Another cyclonic circulation area is likely to generate over Bay of Bengal which will turn into low-pressure area in 48 hours with which the chances of another spell of rain only after July 28.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday night was 30.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded 23.5 degrees Celsius, both were one degree above normal. The humidity was recorded at 71 per cent.

Rainfall records in tehsils (till July 23) in 2023, 2022

Tehsil rains (in mm) rains (in mm)

Indore 519.7 448.5 Mhow 533.0 349.0

Sanwer 633.6 372.6

Depalpur 883.5 454.7

Gautampura 558.4 301.4

Hatod 519.3

