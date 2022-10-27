Weather in MP: Warm days, cold nights

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mild cold weather has set in the state, which one can feel during early morning and at night. Days, however, remain warm.

Though there is mild cold, sale of warm clothes is yet to pick up. The shopkeepers are waiting for arrival of winter season.

At present, there is no demand for warm clothes even as shopkeepers and shopping malls have displayed winter wear at their outlets.

Weather department said maximum temperature of Jabalpur and Narmadapuram divisions remained below normal level in last 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius was recorded in Damoh, Rajgarh, Gwalior and Ujjain.

The minimum temperature of Bhopal and Jabalpur divisions were below normal. The lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chindwada, Mandla and Malajkhand.

According to weather department, weather will remain dry in Bhopal. Winds will blow at the speed of 16 km per hour.

Bhopalís minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees below normal level. Maximum temperature was 33.1 degrees Celsius and it was 1.5 degrees above normal mark. According to meteorological department, snowfall in Himalaya region led to slight decline in mercury level.