Wealth Can Be Stolen But Not Education: K’taka Guv

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot said that education stayed with a person till the last breath.

Speaking in Pratibha Samman Samaroh held on Sunday under the auspices of Chetanya Kashyap Foundation, Governor Gehlot said, “one can steal wealth but not education and knowledge. Hence, education was important.”

Around 2,000 students who scored more than 75% in CBSE and MP Board 10th and 12th examination were felicitated.

Governor Gehlot further said that the event would encourage other students.

BJP senior leader Jeetu Jirati, Chetnaya Kashyap BJP leader Pradeep Pandey, Mayor Prahalad Patel and BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera also expressed their views. Former Mayor Sheilendra Daga and members of the organising committee welcome the guests. Programme was conducted by Vikas Shaival.

Read Also Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)