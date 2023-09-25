 Wealth Can Be Stolen But Not Education: K’taka Guv
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWealth Can Be Stolen But Not Education: K’taka Guv

Wealth Can Be Stolen But Not Education: K’taka Guv

Around 2,000 students who scored more than 75% in CBSE and MP Board 10th and 12th examination were felicitated.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot said that education stayed with a person till the last breath.

Speaking in Pratibha Samman Samaroh held on Sunday under the auspices of Chetanya Kashyap Foundation, Governor Gehlot said, “one can steal wealth but not education and knowledge. Hence, education was important.”

Around 2,000 students who scored more than 75% in CBSE and MP Board 10th and 12th examination were felicitated.

Governor Gehlot further said that the event would encourage other students.

BJP senior leader Jeetu Jirati, Chetnaya Kashyap BJP leader Pradeep Pandey, Mayor Prahalad Patel and BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera also expressed their views. Former Mayor Sheilendra Daga and members of the organising committee welcome the guests. Programme was conducted by Vikas Shaival.

Read Also
Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Admin In Poll Mode, Soybean Farmers Struggle With Losses In Mandsaur

MP: Admin In Poll Mode, Soybean Farmers Struggle With Losses In Mandsaur

MP: Encroachment On Govt Land Leaves Temple Town In Tatters

MP: Encroachment On Govt Land Leaves Temple Town In Tatters

Congress Will Win 150 Seats: Bhuria

Congress Will Win 150 Seats: Bhuria

MP: Gravel Used For CM Meet Leaves School Ground Unfit For Sports Activities In Badnawar

MP: Gravel Used For CM Meet Leaves School Ground Unfit For Sports Activities In Badnawar

SP, Collector Acting Like BJP’s Slaves: Cong Ex-Dist Chief

SP, Collector Acting Like BJP’s Slaves: Cong Ex-Dist Chief