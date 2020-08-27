'We will hit roads': Madhya Pradesh Congress warns of agitation over farmers' woes

Indore: Congress leaders on Wednesday warned that it will hold an agitation, if the administartion fails to provide compensation to the farmers for the crop failure due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Congressmen led by state media in-charge Jitu Patwari, city president Vinay Bakliwal, MLA Vishal Patel, Premchand Guddu met Collector Manish Singh at Residency Kothi on Wednesday. They discussed several issues, including crops failure, electricity bills, school fees, and ongoing controversy around conducting NEET.

“During Kamal Nath led Congress government, people were getting bills of Rs 200 for consuming 200 unit electricity. At that time, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to people for not depositing electricity bills and threatened the government to hit roads for farmers but the Shivraj Singh Chouhan is mum over inflated bills given to the people, and compensation to farmers,” Patwari said.