'We will hit roads': Madhya Pradesh Congress warns of agitation over farmers' woes

Indore: Congress leaders on Wednesday warned that it will hold an agitation, if the administartion fails to provide compensation to the farmers for the crop failure due to heavy rainfall in the state.
Congressmen led by state media in-charge Jitu Patwari, city president Vinay Bakliwal, MLA Vishal Patel, Premchand Guddu met Collector Manish Singh at Residency Kothi on Wednesday. They discussed several issues, including crops failure, electricity bills, school fees, and ongoing controversy around conducting NEET.
“During Kamal Nath led Congress government, people were getting bills of Rs 200 for consuming 200 unit electricity. At that time, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to people for not depositing electricity bills and threatened the government to hit roads for farmers but the Shivraj Singh Chouhan is mum over inflated bills given to the people, and compensation to farmers,” Patwari said.
He added that the government has taught us that gathering crowd and organizing public meeting during COVID-19 is allowed by conducting a programme in Gwalior. “Now, we will too hit roads in large number if immediate relief not given to farmers for damaged crops and to people for surging electricity bills,” Patwari said.
Meanwhile, city president Bakliwal said that the administration is playing double standard as they booked congressmen for violating social distancing, but no action was taken against BJP for organizing public functions and rallies. He also questioned the administration over Ganesh Utsav celebration by BJP leaders in Indore, when it is banned across the city.
District President Sadashiv Yadav raised the issues of overcharging by private hospitals and asked the administration to issue guidelines on treatment charges to save people from ‘loot’ by private hospitals.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)