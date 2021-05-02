We will cross the magic number, says Vijayvargiya as TMC leads Bengal polls in over 200 seats

Kolkata (West Bengal)/Indore: With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leading in 202 seats followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is leading in 82 seats as per the official trends, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that it was too early to say anything about the results and exuded confidence that the party shall cross the majority mark.

Speaking to ANI here today, the BJP leader said, "Too early to say anything because there are so many rounds. The situation will be clear only by evening. We had started from three and were challenged that we won't get even 100. We will cross the magic number too." As the day progressed, the ruling TMC seemed to have an advantage in the race as it is leading in 202 seats while the BJP is leading in 82 seats as per the initial trends.

The counting of votes on 292 seats in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following the COVID-19 protocol. The early trends showed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing from the Nandigram seat to her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari.