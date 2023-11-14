We Are Double Engine, Congress Is ‘Manoranjan’: CM

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing his attack on Congress, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Congress government was a government of entertainment.

Chouhan remarked while addressing a public meeting in Suwasra assembly constituency in Mandsaur district on Tuesday. "We (referring to the BJP government) will do the development; Congress has no strength. Our government is a double-engine government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a wonderful leader in the world.

So there is a double-engine government of PM Modi and Mama (referring to himself). The Congress government is a government of entertainment. Hum double engine aur wo manoranjan (we are double engine and they are entertainment)," the CM said.

Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chouhan said that both his brother and sister came only for entertainment in the state and spoke lies. "Both the brother-sister duo comes only for entertainment here.

They lie so much. Priyanka had said that only 21 people were given employment in three years. Rahul also says anything. This brother and sister lie every day. We are double engine, and they are entertainment," he added. The BJP leader further said, "We are working under the leadership of PM Modi with 'sabka sath sabka vikas' motto (everyone's support and everyone's development); this is our goal.

But in Congress, only two people are developing: Priyanka and Rahul, and in our state, there are also only two people: Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. The rest of the Congress has become orphans." Slamming Kamal Nath's 15-month government, Chouhan said Congress had stopped all his schemes.

"They had stopped the Sambal scheme and had stopped giving compensation in accidents. They did not deposit money in the accounts of girls after their marriages under kanya vivah yojana. They stopped the Tirth Darshan Yojana. Now it has started again, and now people are not only going by train but also by plane," Shivraj Chouhan alleged.

He further said, "Congress is the engine of lies. They talked about 900 things during the last assembly polls but did not complete nine of them." Chouhan also urged the public to believe in the guarantee of the double engine, saying to trust only the double engine guarantee, the guarantee of PM Modi and Mama.

