 WCD Announces Vacancies For Juvenile Justice Board And CWC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWCD Announces Vacancies For Juvenile Justice Board And CWC

WCD Announces Vacancies For Juvenile Justice Board And CWC

The minimum age of a person applying for membership in the Juvenile Justice Board shall not exceed thirty-five years

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development Department has announced vacancies for different posts in the child welfare committee and Juvenile Justice Board. The directorate announced nine vacancies for Indore district on September 6.

The minimum age of a person applying for membership in the Juvenile Justice Board shall not exceed thirty-five years and the maximum age shall not exceed sixty-five years on the date of publication of the notification.

Mandatory qualifications for a member of the Juvenile Justice Board - A non-official person who has at least 07 years of experience of working with children in education, health or welfare activities or who has a degree in child psychology will be eligible to be a member of the Juvenile Justice Board, however, they must be a practising professional with a degree in child psychology or psychiatry or sociology or law.

Read Also
Indore: BEd, MEd Common Merit List To Be Out Today
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Much-Awaited Showers Bring Respite To Farmers; Very Heavy Rain Alert In Several...

MP Weather Update: Much-Awaited Showers Bring Respite To Farmers; Very Heavy Rain Alert In Several...

Indore: ED Files PC Against 10 For Selling Fake Remdesivir Injections During Covid

Indore: ED Files PC Against 10 For Selling Fake Remdesivir Injections During Covid

Indore: Two Held With 6 Stolen Sports Bicycles

Indore: Two Held With 6 Stolen Sports Bicycles

Indore: 3 Youths From Tamil Nadu Held For Stealing Mobile Phones From Hostels

Indore: 3 Youths From Tamil Nadu Held For Stealing Mobile Phones From Hostels

Indore: City Celebrates Festival Of Janmashtami With Great Pomp

Indore: City Celebrates Festival Of Janmashtami With Great Pomp