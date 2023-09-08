WCD Announces Vacancies For Juvenile Justice Board And CWC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development Department has announced vacancies for different posts in the child welfare committee and Juvenile Justice Board. The directorate announced nine vacancies for Indore district on September 6.

The minimum age of a person applying for membership in the Juvenile Justice Board shall not exceed thirty-five years and the maximum age shall not exceed sixty-five years on the date of publication of the notification.

Mandatory qualifications for a member of the Juvenile Justice Board - A non-official person who has at least 07 years of experience of working with children in education, health or welfare activities or who has a degree in child psychology will be eligible to be a member of the Juvenile Justice Board, however, they must be a practising professional with a degree in child psychology or psychiatry or sociology or law.