Waxing gone wrong in Indore: Spa ordered to pay 70k

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The consumer court has ordered a spa to pay Rs 70,000 as compensation to a woman for botching up her Brazilian (bikini) waxing. The order was passed on April 14.

The spa situated in Tulsi Nagar was ordered to pay compensation of Rs 30,000 for the damages, Rs 20,000 for causing mental agony and another 20,000 towards the victim’s medical expenses. The owner was asked to pay the sum within 30 days.

A resident of Chandan Nagar went to a local spa/salon in November 2021 where she opted for premium Brazilian (bikini) waxing worth Rs 4,500.

When hot wax was poured on the girl’s skin, she complained that the wax was too hot and she was feeling pain along with a burning sensation. However, the owner\service provider assured the girl that everything was fine and that the pain and the little burning sensation were normal and told her not to worry. The owner reassured her by stating that wax might burn as sensitive genital parts need to be catered to with care.

However, when the strip was removed, it peeled off her skin and there was a severe burning sensation. The girl had to consult a dermatologist to treat her condition.

In the litigation that commenced in January 2022, the girl’s lawyer filed the case while the salon owner refused to say anything. On April 14, the judges said it was clear that the girl had suffered serious injury after the Brazilian waxing procedure. The salon staff, as a precaution, should have heard the customer’s complaint and also done prior testing on her skin before starting the waxing session.

Fourth case in a week

The number of cases against spa and salon owners for botched-up waxing jobs has been increasing recently. Balraj Kumar Paloda, president of the district consumer disputes redressal commission informed Free Press that the cases being heard now were registered in the past 2 years. He said, “We have passed judgment against 4 spas\salons in the last week and around 15 spas in the past year.”