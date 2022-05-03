Water Woes: Villagers in Petlawad lock panchayat office, stage protest

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over irregular water supply, the villagers of Petlawad locked the gram panchayat office and staged a protest on Tuesday. It was only after the assurance of the panchayat inspector that the villagers called off their protest and opened the office lock. Water supply to the village was resumed after an hour.

Water supply to the village was disrupted for over 13 days and the people had to travel every day to other places to fetch drinking water. Villagers claimed that they had approached the gram panchayat sarpanch, secretary and tried in vain to draw their attention. Upset over the alleged negligence of the panchayat officials, the villagers decided to put a lock on the panchayatís main door. Since no one at the gram panchayat was ready to listen to their grievances, then what was the need of keeping the office open, said the villagers.

Villagers claimed that even as they were covered under state governmentís Nal Jal Yojana scheme and had tap connections at their place, water was not supplied for the last 13 days.

Holding village sarpanch and secretary responsible for their woes, the people said that their village has overhead water tank and two wells which have enough water to quench villagers thirst even during scorching summer, besides, the villagers also have tap water connections, but still they were suffering† for the negligence of the panchayat authorities.

On receiving information, the panchayat inspector reached the spot and assured the villagers to ensure regular water supply. It was only after his assurance, the villagers ended their protest and removed the lock. The villagers warned of violent protests if their demand was not addressed.

Meanwhile, when contacted, panchayat secretary Raichand Gamad said, ìThere is water scarcity in the village and the panchayat is not in position to supply water daily.î Despite repeated attempts, gram panchayat sarpanch Roopa Pargi could not be contacted.

Two tankers went missing

According to the villagers, the village had two tankers to supply water, however, one is lying discarded at Rangpura village in unworkable condition, while the other one is untraceable. Villagers claimed that the tanker was taken by a villager four years ago but he did not return it till date. The villagers have also demanded the authorities to repair the tanker lying in Rangpura village and trace the missing tanker. The villagers have also demanded for digging a tubewell in the village.

ALSO READ Indore: Nirmalya Kunds to be set up near water bodies for leaving used pooja items

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:28 PM IST