Water Woes After Downpour: Many Colonies To Go Without Water For 2nd Day In A Row

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While drinking water supply was badly hit in nearly half of the city on Sunday, the situation will be no better on Monday too. Around 500 MLD water reaches the city daily from all three phases of Narmada project.

While Narmada Phase 3 supplies 360 MLD water, the remaining two phases viz Narmada Phase-1 and Phase-2 supply around 150 MLD water (their capacity is 180 MLD though) to the city.

Only 50 per cent of the pumps supplying 360 MLD water through Narmada third phase to overhead tanks were functional as a result of which many overhead tanks could not be filled to capacity.

Water is supplied to various parts of the city from the overhead tanks. While colonies connected to the empty overhead tanks will receive no water via tap, water with low pressure will be received in pockets which are connected to overhead tanks not filled to capacity.

On Saturday, all the pumps of Narmada Phase-3 were shut at 4:59 pm as power supply got disrupted due to low oil level in Transformer No 1 which led to an increased load on other transformers, resulting in frequent tripping.

With rational shifting of the load, 270 MLD pumps were started at 7:20 pm. Earlier, another pump of 90 MLD stopped working as level of river increased due to torrential rains around 8.50 am.

Due to non-functioning of pumps for several hours, 17 overhead tanks remained empty whereas 15 others could not be filled to their capacity.

The tanks at MOG Lines, Bilawali, C P Shekhar Nagar, Musakhedi, Toti Press, Shiv Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Silicon City, New Ranibagh, Scheme No 140, Sarva Subhidha Nagar, Krishi Nagar, Radio Colony, Bhuri Tekri, Mitra Bandhu Nagar, Tapeshwari Bagh and Summer Park Colony.

The colonies, where supply was made from these overhead tanks, had to go without water on Sunday. Similarly, the overhead tanks at Scheme No 103, Raj Mohalla, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Lokmanya Nagar, Dravid Nagar, MaharanaPratap Nagar, Kushwaha Nagar, Bhavarkuwa, Nanda Nagar Road No 13, Scheme No114 Part2, Buddha Nagar, Scheme No 114 Part1, Scheme No 78 and Scheme No 136. The localities, where supply was made from these tanks, received supply with low pressure.

