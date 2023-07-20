Water-logging: Reaching School A Herculean Task For Students

FPJ

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Inundated road has made attending classes a Herculean task for studentsáof Government Girls School in Khetia town of Barwani district.

Two hours of heavy rains led to water-logging in many colonies. Severalároadsáand low-lying areas wereáinundated by rainwater.

Owing to poor drainage system, even the main entrance, premises and adjacent areas of the Government Girls School too were submerged in water. Students were seenáwading through aáwaterloggedástretch to reach home. Dug-up roads, clogged and broken drains owing to ongoingádrain construction worksáhave left residents of Gayatri colony worried.

The road leading to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (Krishi Upaj Mandi) was submerged in three-feet deep water. Rains affected construction works on road in front of Krishi Mandi. Chief municipal officer (CMO) Mohan Alawa undertook spot inspection to assess real time situation and discussed issues with citizens for early redressal.

