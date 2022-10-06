Water distribution scheme for Barwani, Khargone approved

Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A water distribution scheme for Barwani and Khargone worth rupees 1201.72 crore for phase-1 and rupees 707.72 crore for phase-2 under "Jal Jeevan Mission" has been approved by the administration.

The scheme will benefit the 573 villages of Barwani district out of which a complete water supply system has to be installed in 297 villages. In the remaining 276 villages, only the bulk water supply system needs to be put up. The work of the group water supply scheme will be started soon.

About 67, 677 families will be provided with a 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana' tap, for drinking water. About 15 villages of the district are currently taking advantage of the mentioned scheme. Barwani's Public Health Engineering Department is working on tap water schemes under the Prime Minister's 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'. Also, the district ranks 11th in providing tap connections in the state.

