Water Conservation: Over 1k Harvesting Structures Ready

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), over 1k water harvesting structures are ready before the onset of rainy season in the district.

As per MNREGA PO Shyam Raghuwanshi, with construction of Amrit Sarovars, 18k – 20k cubic metres of water could be conserved and around 3k cubic metres of water is aimed to store in ponds. Apart from this, contour trenches, soak pits, recharge pits and others structures were also made aiming at recharging groundwater table. Water harvesting is the best method practiced and followed to support conservation of water.

So far 70 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed

So far 70 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed. Not only this, the work of construction of 277 farm ponds, 106 check dams, 322 water ponds, 171 discharge ponds, 38 stop dams and contour trenches have been completed.

As per PMKSY PO, RK Patidar under the water shed, 13 Amrit Sarovars and 41 other water conservation works constructed across the district, aiming to store over 3 lakh cubic metres of water. It includes check dam, farm pond, percolation tank and contour trench. The scheme envisions improved agriculture production and better utilisation of resources to enhance income of farmers through irrigation.

District panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Jyoti Sharma said that around 78 per cent of the expenditure of the district is being spent on natural resource management, despite a provision of 65 per cent minimum expenditure.