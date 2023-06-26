 Water Conservation: Over 1k Harvesting Structures Ready
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWater Conservation: Over 1k Harvesting Structures Ready

Water Conservation: Over 1k Harvesting Structures Ready

As per MNREGA PO Shyam Raghuwanshi, with construction of Amrit Sarovars, 18k – 20k cubic metres of water could be conserved and around 3k cubic metres of water is aimed to store in ponds.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Over 1k Water Harvesting Structures Ready | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), over 1k water harvesting structures are ready before the onset of rainy season in the district.

As per MNREGA PO Shyam Raghuwanshi, with construction of Amrit Sarovars, 18k – 20k cubic metres of water could be conserved and around 3k cubic metres of water is aimed to store in ponds. Apart from this, contour trenches, soak pits, recharge pits and others structures were also made aiming at recharging groundwater table. Water harvesting is the best method practiced and followed to support conservation of water.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Grapplers Put Up Stellar Show
article-image

So far 70 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed

So far 70 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed. Not only this, the work of construction of 277 farm ponds, 106 check dams, 322 water ponds, 171 discharge ponds, 38 stop dams and contour trenches have been completed.

As per PMKSY PO, RK Patidar under the water shed, 13 Amrit Sarovars and 41 other water conservation works constructed across the district, aiming to store over 3 lakh cubic metres of water. It includes check dam, farm pond, percolation tank and contour trench. The scheme envisions improved agriculture production and better utilisation of resources to enhance income of farmers through irrigation.

District panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Jyoti Sharma said that around 78 per cent of the expenditure of the district is being spent on natural resource management, despite a provision of 65 per cent minimum expenditure.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three Women Make Away With Two Boxes Of Jeans In Morena, Act Caught On CCTV
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Praesh: Rallies, Street Plays To Spread Message Of De-addiction

Madhya Praesh: Rallies, Street Plays To Spread Message Of De-addiction

Madhya Pradesh: AAP Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike

Madhya Pradesh: AAP Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike

Madhya Pradesh: Furniture In CM Rise School Left To Rot In Rain

Madhya Pradesh: Furniture In CM Rise School Left To Rot In Rain

Water Conservation: Over 1k Harvesting Structures Ready

Water Conservation: Over 1k Harvesting Structures Ready

Madhya Pradesh: Drug De-addiction Camps Conducted Across Khargone District

Madhya Pradesh: Drug De-addiction Camps Conducted Across Khargone District