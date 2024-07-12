 WATCH: Youth Enters TIs Cabin In Indore, Makes Video While Smoking Inside
HomeIndoreWATCH: Youth Enters TIs Cabin In Indore, Makes Video While Smoking Inside

Police claim that youth is not mentally well, TI was on leave and staff was deployed at Karbala Maidan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video, in which a youth is seen smoking a cigarette in the cabin of Juni Indore police station in-charge (TI), went viral on Thursday. He also called himself as a DSP and said that he was on a visit to the police station. The video raised question on the security of the police station as no one had seen the boy entering the police station. Around 10.30 am, the youth entered TI Shailendra Singh Jadoun's cabin and he was also saying that he is sitting in the TIís cabin. He made a video while smoking in TIís cabin and circulated it on social media. He was calling himself as a DSP and said that he was on a visit to the police station. He also suggested on the video to take action on criminals.

After the video went viral, police officials instructed subordinates to identify the youth. ACP (Juni Indore) Devendra Dhurvey said that the person was verified, his mother told that the youth named Dushyant Davare, aged 33 years, is her son who has been suffering from depression and he is not mentally well for the past 2 to 3 years due to divorce from his wife and family dispute between his sister and brother-in-law.

Due to which he committed such an act after entering the police station, she added.

His mother also presented documents of his treatment and the person was verified and the doctor was also talked to at the place where he is undergoing treatment due to which no action has been taken against the youth.

Police claimed that TI Juni Indore Shailendra Singh Jadoun was on leave and the police force was busy in arrangements at Karbala Maidan. Other police personnel were working in their cabins. Then, a youth entered the TI's cabin and made a video while smoking inside the cabin.

