Watch video: Weather takes U-turn, Indore receives intermittent rain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of western disturbance and the cyclonic circulation over central Madhya Pradesh could be seen in the city as the weather took ‘U-Turn’ on Saturday morning and rain lashed various parts of the city intermittently.

According to regional meteorological department officials, a western disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over south Pakistan and adjoining southwest Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels while a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these conditions, isolated thunderstorms with lightning and hail are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on January 22 and widespread rainfall is likely on January 23.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the cloudy weather increased the night temperature as it was recorded 14.7 degrees Celsius which was five degrees above the normal. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 25.8 degrees Celsius and the weathermen forecast that the maximum temperature on Saturday would decrease due to change in weather conditions.

Advertisement

The day started with heavy winds blowing with the speed of over 15-20 kilometres per hour.

Humidity on Saturday was recorded at 94 per cent in the morning and 36 per cent on Friday evening.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:42 PM IST