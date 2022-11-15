Watch video: Rapists should be publicly hanged says MP minister Usha Thakur

Culture Minister Usha Thakur |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur has demanded that rapists be publicly hanged and their funeral should not be allowed in a bid to deter people from committing such crimes.

Thakur made the comments while addressing a gathering at Kodariya village of Mhow tehsil in Indore district on Monday night. A video of the Mhow MLA's remarks surfaced on social media.

"I want that the rapists of daughters should be publicly hanged and the funeral of such persons should not even be allowed. Let eagles and crows nibble the body of such a person. When everyone watches this scene, no one will dare to touch the daughters again," Thakur said.

Speaking about her views, Thakur said, "Such things should reach the maximum number of people and it is for the good of the society." The minister said rapists commit crime publicly and are punished in jail due to which there is no fear among them.

She also appealed to people to come forward for a signature campaign to seek death sentence for rapists and said women from every family should participate in it.

