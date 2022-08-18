e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Over 34 students from 12 countries visit Free Press office in Indore

At Free Press, students learnt about journalism and cheered up to see the world from a different perspective.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 34 aspiring students from 12 countries visited Free Press office in Indore to learn about the newspapers functioning on Thursday. These students were in the city under the AFS student exchange program.

These students are associated with Emerald Heights International School (EHIS) in the city as EHIS is the only school in the country to be selected for hosting international students.

Besides, Free Press is the only newspaper to host students from 11 countries under one roof.

During the visit to Indore, the students have been learning about sustainable development, developing communication skills and discussing various issues that affect the world.

At Free Press, students learnt about journalism and cheered up to see the world from a different perspective. These students are now FP School representatives and will be coordinating from their schools as lead reporters and journalists.

article-image

