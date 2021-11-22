Watch video: Mob bashes up ‘drunken’ doctor after he hits biker in Nepanagar town

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a ‘drunken’ doctor being beaten up by a mob in Nepanagar has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred at a Community Health Centre in Nepanagar of Burhanpur district late Sunday night.

According to reporters, the doctor identified as Ambar Joshi is posted to the community health centre.

Joshi, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, was driving an ambulance of the heal centre. While passing through the Central School area, he hit a biker identified as Swapnil Mahajan, who was heading towards his house.

Immediately, Joshi ran to the health centre. A large number of people, however, chased him up to the hospital and battered him there.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued Joshi.

The police said that a case had been registered against Joshi and investigation into the accident was on.

In charge of the health centre Dr Mahesh Verma said that Joshi had been medically examined to ascertain whether he was drunk or not.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:41 PM IST