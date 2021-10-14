e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:59 PM IST

Watch video: Major fire breaks out at Pipe godown in Ratlam

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, police believe short-circuit might have led to the fire.
Staff Reporter
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a plastic pipe godown in Ratlam district on Thursday, but there was no report of injury or causality, said official.

According to reports, the godown which is situated in Moahan Nagar residential area, was locked when fire broke out.

On getting information, eight-nine fire tenders from different fire stations of the city were pressed into action. It took more than two hours for firefighters to douse the blaze.

The several houses situated adjacent to the godown were vacated.

The police said that the cause of the fire was yet to be established, but it was believed that a short circuit might have led to the fire.

The police further said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:59 PM IST
