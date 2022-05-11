Watch video: Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pithampur town

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sector II of industrial town Pithampur in Dhar district on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, goods worth around Rs 50 lakh were reduced into ashes in the incident. It took around four hours for the fire brigade to control the fire and more than 1200 litres of foam were used. A fire-fighter identified as Ram Prasad was seriously injured in an operation and he was sent to Indore’s MY Hospital.

According to information, the fire broke at 6.00 am at Tanishi Argano Chemical Factory, a chemical factory located in Sector 2 of Pithampur. Within a few minutes, the fire turned into a significant blaze. Many explosions occurred inside the premises as there were many chemical drums kept inside the factory.

Fire tenders from nearby factories rushed to the spot along with fire brigade from Pithampur Police Fire Brigade, Mhow Cantonment Board, Indore Police Fire Brigade.

Since it was a chemical fire, the fire brigade used more than 1200 litres of foam to douse the fire. In the meantime, the nearby factories were evacuated by the local police administration on precautionary measures and all the roads were closed.

Indore Police fire brigade SP RS Nigwal said that there was no fire fighting safety equipment on the factory premises, due to which the fire personnel had to face many problems to prevent blaze in the factory.

Officer added that there was a pile of chemical powder on the company premises and was expected to suffer major damage. The fire-fighters, however, controlled the fire in around four hours.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:55 PM IST