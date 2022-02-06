Watch video: Lata Mangeshkar talks about her childhood days in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Destiny often comes creeping in when one doesn’t expect it and that was how the budding connection of Lata Mangeshkar and Indore started.

A video of Lata went viral on social media in which she was talking about her childhood days.

She said, “I was born in Indore and used to live with my maternal sister. I also loved to eat Dahivada (name of a dish) in Sardar market of Indore city.”

She was the first born of a Marathi family and would be considered to be delivered in her maternal home, her parents initially had different plans.

Her father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a performing artist who travelled and performed at different places. Holkars had invited his group to perform. Deenanath with his troupe would perform with his group in various places including in markets.

They took the apartment on rent during this time. Shevanti was pregnant then. That’s when Lata was born.

Lata was to be born in Mumbai in her paternal home as per plans.

Nonetheless, when it was close to the time of birth, her father, classical singer Deenanath had to travel for a concert, and it could not be cancelled.

Deenanath was invited by the Holkars to perform in the Malwa plateau.

They performed all through the Malwa plateau and were incidentally in the same area on the day.

Shevanti lived in the small flat with her husband and soon, delivered a healthy, mischievous and cute baby girl.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Indore: Citizens pay tribute to Lata Didi

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:05 PM IST