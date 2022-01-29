Watch video: Kamal Nath is a snake and Digvijaya Singh, a snake charmer, says MP Agriculture minister Kamal Patel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Saturday called congress leader Digvijaya Singh a snake charmer and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as the snake.

“Digvijaya Singh is a snake charmer and Kamal Nath is a snake. The snake comes in the trap of the snake charmer and is dethroned from the state. Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are the termites which ate congress and Congress is the termite which ate the country,” he said while addressing the media.

He said that Nath was sitting on the orders of insurance amount for the farmers and he didn’t take any steps for waiving off farmers’ loan as well.

“If they had waived off the farmers’ loan just a few hours after being in power then why are they asking for a loan waiver for farmers. They didn’t take any step for farmers’ welfare but fooled the people but they are exposed now and due to which people defeated them in every election,” Patel said.

The agriculture minister also added that the government has disbursed Rs 13451 crore under Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rs 3051 crore under Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana and will soon pay the compensation of the crops spoiled due to unseasonal rain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Replying over the question of farmers’ death in the state, he said, “Farmers are not committing suicide under the pressure of debt in the state. There are many reasons like depression due to family disputes, frustration, and property disputes. Our government has taken various steps for the welfare of farmers along with providing them benefits of schemes due to which small farmers are not even taking loans in the state.”

Replying to the query of Farmers’ Agitation, he added that no farmers’ agitation had taken place in Madhya Pradesh even when Congress tried a lot.

Congress shows fake Gandhism

Patel said that Congress shows fake Gandhism and they do not follow the path of Gandhi truly.

“We respect Gandhiji and even opt for his path. Atal Ji and Modiji worked on Gandhiji’s thought and work for the betterment of the farmers and villages as Gandhiji said original India lives in villages,” he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:35 PM IST