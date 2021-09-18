Watch video: Indore doctor sings about city's love for sev-poha to the tune of Manike Mage Hithe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The love of Senv-Poha drives city’s rheumatologist Dr Akshat Pandey to blend trending Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Maage Hithe’ with his love and create ‘Manik Bagh Jaate Huye’.

Pandey has shared the Indori version of the song on social media. It is going viral like wildfire.

On youtube, it has been viewed by over 3000, while 18000 people have viewed the song instagram in just one day.

The viewers are praising the talent and creativity of Dr Pandey.

The lyrics of the song include names of famous street food hubs of the city Sarafa and Chhappan Dukan which expressed Indoreans love for food especially Senv, Poha and Jeerawan.

The 32-year-old rheumatologist, who works for Apollo Hospitals, Dr Pandey told Free Press, “I always hear Manike Maage Hithe as Manik Bagh Jaate Huye. The original song is in Sinhala language and sung by Yohani. I don’t understand the other lyrics but it stuck in my mind.”

He said that he had listened to various covers of the same song, but there was no Indori version, therefore he decided to make.

