Watch video: IMC demolishes rickety buildings for ‘Ger’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation demolished dilapidated buildings which lie on the ‘Ger’ route on Saturday morning.

Ger is a procession taken out on the occasion of Rangpanchmi in the city. This demolition was carried out in public interest.

A day before the demolition drive, Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the area and decided the route for the Ger. During the inspection, Pal noticed that many buildings alongside the route were in dilapidated condition. She directed IMC officials to conduct a demolition drive and clear the road for the Ger.

Building Officer Vivek Jain said that on the instructions of the Commissioner, the corporation took action to remove dangerous and dilapidated houses in Khajuri Bazar. The corporation demolished the building of Nathdwara Temple Trust, house of Ravi Kothiye, and house Manju Chandrakanta Shah and Anandilal Dave. The structures which were quite old and structures made up of mud & wood were also demolished.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:47 AM IST