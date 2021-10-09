Watch video: I sow the seeds, offers harvest to party, Arun Yadav.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader is yet to overcome the pain of not being an official candidate of the party for Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency by-elections. His feelings came to the fore in Burhanpur in a meeting late Friday during a public meeting.

Yadav said that he sow the seeds, work hard on field and when it comes to reaping the harvest, the party commands him to offer it to someone else. Yadav said that he always does it happily to serve the party.

“I sow the seeds and when harvest time approaches the party commands me to hand it over to someone else,” said Yadav during the public programme. He also said that the party often commands such things from him and he always obliges happily.

However, Yadav concluded his speech by saying that no matter whatever happened, one thing should remain clear that Congress needs to win this election at any cost.

Arun Yadav was considered as frontrunner as a Congress candidate from Khandwa. Several senior Congress leaders including Digvijay Singh and Sajjan Singh Verma had given statements that Yadav’s name was almost finalized. However, last week, after meeting senior leaders of the Congress in New Delhi, Yadav wrote to them about his unwillingness to contest Lok Sabha by-elections due to personal reasons.

Later, talking to Free Press, Yadav had said that he wanted to pave the way for the younger generation to grow in leadership. However, when 70 years old Raj Narayan Singh’s name was announced, Yadav had commented that Congress needs to rethink its election strategy.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 03:36 PM IST