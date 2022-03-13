Watch video: Girl sexually harassed by group of youths in MP, video goes viral

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a girl being molested by a group of youths has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly recorded at the famous Bhagoria festival organized at Balpur village in Alirajpur district, a couple of days ago.

Bhagoria is one of the biggest and famous annual events in tribal dominated districts of MP.

The video shows that the girl is trying to hide herself behind a vehicle parked there. In between a youth from groups passing through there rushed the girl and sexually harassed her.

Soon after another youth dragged the girl in the group and all the group members molested the girl.

According to reports, the girl and youths belonged to the same village from a neighbouring Dhar district.

District superintendent of Police (SP), Alirajpur Manoj Singh said that police took cognizance and registered a case.

“We have identified some youths. Teams have been fanned out and the accused would be arrested soon,” he added.

